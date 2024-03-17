Konkona Sen Sharma Celebrates Son Haroon's Birthday With Ex-Husband Ranvir Shorey

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranvirshorey)

Ranvir Shorey's latest Instagram post is all things love. The actor has shared a picture to celebrate his son Haroon's birthday. He turned 13 on Friday, March 15. In the photo, Ranvir, his ex-wife, actress Konkona Sen Sharma, and Haroon are flashing their radiant smiles for the camera. All of them look super cool in their casual tees. Alongside the picture, Ranvir wrote, “In personal news, we now have a teenager in our midst.” He also added the hashtag “Trouble teens”, grinning face with sweat, and a red heart emoji to his caption. Actress Neha Dhupia was among the first ones to comment on Ranvir's post. She posted a black heart emoji.

In 2015, Ranvir Shorey shared his thoughts with news agency Press Trust Of India about not being a parenting expert. The actor said, "I am no expert on parenting. My son is four-year-old, so I am fresh father. Since I have become a parent, I feel if you sit down and get through your child and use one's understanding to teach them something. That's the easiest way.”

He added, “I think corporal punishment is the shortest, most impatient, flawed way to teach or to make a child understand something. If you hit a child, he or she will not learn anything. I had two elder brothers and they would thrash me if I do something wrong, then dad would thrash me. I think corporal punishment as disciplining the child is what I am questioning. I feel there are less flawed methods.”

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey started dating in 2007. The couple got married in 2010, and welcomed their son, Haroon in 2011. In 2015, Konkona and Ranvir announced their separation on X (then Twitter). In her post, Konkona wrote, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.”

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma was last seen in the Netflix series Killer Soup. On the other hand, Ranvir Shorey's latest stint was in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.