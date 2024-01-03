Killer Soup Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma's Partner In Crime - Two Manoj Bajpayees

A still from Killer Soup trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer for Abhishek Chaubey's comedy crime web series Killer Soup is finally out on Netflix India's official YouTube channel. The two-minute, twenty-two-second video keeps the audience hooked with dramatic clips without revealing much about the central plot. The trailer starts with a hospitalised Manoj Bajpayee singing the iconic AR Rahman song Tu Hi Re. The trailer then features glimpses of someone digging a deep hole in the ground with a dead body in sight. A complex love story is also seen unfolding between Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. Other scenes include a truck hitting a car, a police officer investigating a blackmailing case, and a murder case involving Manoj Bajpayee's character named Umesh Pillai. Did someone say intriguing, yet? The trailer also features scenes of firing, fights, and violence. In the end, Konkona asks Manoj, “Acha batao, soup kaisa tha? [Tell me, how was the soup]” and Manoj replies by saying, “Killer.” Also, Manoj Bajpayee appears in a double role, promising twice the fun.

“Umesh and Swathi are stirring up the most bizarre crime thriller of the year- and the secrets are about to boil over! Killer Soup trailer out now!” reads the caption attached to the video.

Discussing Killer Soup, Manoj Bajpayee told ANI, "For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey's directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy."

Talking about her role, Konkona Sen Sharma said, "Stepping into Swathi Shetty's shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight. The trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we've created set against the background of a sleepy town. With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it makes you wonder, 'Will she or won't she get caught and will the soup boil over?' I eagerly await the audience's reaction when they watch Killer Soup."

Killer Soup will release on Netflix on January 11.