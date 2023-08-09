Konkona Sen Sharma, Anil Kapoor And Ali Fazal Lit Up An Event Like This

Konkona Sen Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Ali Fazal at an event.

Some of the biggest stars of the film fraternity came down to attend film critic Anupama Chopra's Film Companion's 9th anniversary preview party held at a restaurant in Mumbai. The host Anupama Chopra was spotted at the party with her Vidhu Vinod Chopra and daughter Zuni Chopra. Anupama Chopra looked lovely in a white dress as she posed with her family for the camera. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor marked his presence at the party alongside his son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor arrived at the party in an all-black ensemble. He looked ageless undeniably. He also posed with his son for the shutterbugs stationed at the party.

See some pictures from last night:

Also present at the party were actor and director Konkona Sen Sharma, Dahaad actor Gulshan Devaiah and Mirzapur star Ali Fazal. Konkona looked lovely in traditional wear while Ali and Gulshan arrived in their party best.

Take a look at their OOTN's here:

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao and actress Prajakta Kohli were also present in the party. Prajakta Kohli was pictured with Mithila Palkar and Trial By Fire actress Rajshri Deshpande at the event.

Here is how the actress' arrived for the event:

Richa Chadha, Sunny Leone and Tahira Kashyap attended the party in their festive best.

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma has been garnering praises for her short film The Mirror in the second season of the anthology series Lust Stories 2. The Mirror comes almost seven years after she made her directorial debut Death in the Gunj.

And she's in no hurry to direct again. "I have to say that I'm really not a career director in that sense because I really consider myself an actress first. So, I don't feel like I have too immediately direct something. I don't mind if a few years pass because the main thing is that I should be excited about the subject," Konkona told PTI in an interview.

She will next be seen in Metro In Dino, the second part of Life in a... Metro. She also stars in Abhishek Chaubey's Netflix series Soup with Manoj Bajpayee, her mother's film The Rapist and the second season of Mumbai Diaries 2 on Prime Video.