Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Fights Over Food Rules Set By 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit

Ranvir Shorey in a still from Bigg Boss 13. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT has everyone talking. Now, it appears that actor Ranvir Shorey is displeased with the food-related rules set by "vada pav girl" Chandrika Dixit. In a video released by the makers, Ranvir can be seen interacting with influencer Armaan Malik, and boxer Neeraj Goyat. The video begins with Ranvir saying, “Mere hisaab se yahi better hoga ki mai yeh sab nahi karu jo jama-vama karna hai kyunki vo Chandrika uske galat matlab nikaal rahi hai. Mai vahi karta hu, jaise sab log kha rahe hai, bat raha hai. Vaise hi khata hu.[In my opinion, it would be better if I don't collect food because Chandrika is misinterpreting it. I do the same as everyone else is doing. That's how I eat.]”

To this, Armaan Malik suggests, “Aap apni cheeze mat change kro na, agar aap 16 ghante baad hi khaate ho to. [Don't change your things, if you eat after 16 hours then.]” Before Armaan could finish his sentence, Ranvir Shorey injected and expressed, “Usme koi hard-fast rule nahi hai vo. Vo maine isliye kiya tha ki sabka fayda hoyega ki kam khana use hoga. But jo Chandrika ka attitude hai, uske hisaab se jo bat raha hai, vaise hi leta hu khana. koi baat ni. [There's no hard-fast rule in that. I did it that way so that everyone would benefit from eating less. But Chandrika's attitude, according to her, I eat accordingly. No problem.]”

Armaan Malik adds, “Aap chahe 2 din ni khao, kisi ko koi farah ki padta. [Even if you don't eat for 2 days, no one cares.]” Neeraj Goyat agrees with Armaan and says, “Correct.” Towards the end, Armaan can be heard saying, “Farak pdega aapki body ko, aapke dimag ko. Aapko koi yaha pe muh mein nahi khilayega. Yeh chakravyuh hai mahabharat ka. Fas chuke hai hum isme. Dimag mat chalao. [It will affect your body, and your mind. No one is going to feed you here. This is the maze of Mahabharat. We are trapped in it. Don't use your mind.]”

