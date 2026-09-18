Konkona Sen Sharma's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Amol Parashar Has Fans Asking, 'Is This A Hard Launch?'

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar have once again sparked curiosity about their relationship. The two actors, who have never publicly confirmed their reported romance, shared a playful Instagram reel on Thursday to mark Amol's 40th birthday.

Their latest social media appearance together has led to speculation that the duo may have quietly "hard-launched" their relationship.

What's Happening

In the reel, Konkona and Amol can be seen engaging in a fun exchange while Imael Angel's popular track Bad Times plays in the background.

The video carries the text, "When it's his birthday and he doesn't want to do anything!" Konkona captioned the post, "HBD AP!"

The post also drew reactions from several members of the film and entertainment industry. Kusha Kapila, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Amruta Subhash, Akshay Oberoi, Gulshan Devaiah, Dolly Singh, Ayush Sharma, Tara Sharma and Tillotama Shome were among those who wished Amol on his birthday or reacted to the reel.

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal commented, "Mother + Daddy hard launch is why I pay my internet bills."

Konkona also shared a birthday wish for Amol on her Instagram Stories. Referring to his live show Besharam Aadmi, she wrote, "Happy birthday Besharam."

Konkona Sen Sharma And Amol Parashar's Rumoured Romance

Konkona and Amol reportedly grew close after working together in Alankrita Shrivastava's 2019 romantic film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

The two have maintained a low profile when it comes to their personal lives and have largely avoided addressing dating rumours.

In an interview with the Times of India last year, Amol was asked about his equation with Konkona. He said, "That is for us to worry about."

"We had a great time working together. That's why we're still friends. In 2018, I shot that film and not everybody you kind of connect with at the same level as I did with Konkona," he added.

Amol also spoke about how he views the public interest in his personal life. He explained that he might have been upset if the dating rumours had emerged earlier in his career, as he did not want his personal life to overshadow his work.

"However, people made me understand, there's a natural progression of fame, where after a certain point, when people know you enough and they have strong feelings about you, they want to know about your life. It's a natural thing that will happen. And when you don't react, it dies down," said Amol, claiming that it was people who made their relationship "official".

The actor had also addressed speculation after Konkona was photographed with him at the premiere of his Amazon Prime Video comedy show Gram Chikisalay last year. Amol played down the significance of the picture and said it was not intended as a public statement about their relationship.

"My family was there, my friends were there, my closest people were there. I literally got pictures clicked with each and every one of them. But I guess this was the one that was most spreadable for the media. So, it got spread," he told ETimes.