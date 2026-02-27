OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Accused</i>, <i>Subedaar</i> And More

As the upcoming weekend knocks on the door, movie buffs are in for all sorts of entertainment. From Accused to Subedaar, this weekend has something for every mood.

For movie buffs eager for the latest OTT and theatrical releases, here is a list to explore:

Accused (Feb 27 - Netflix)

Konkona Sen Sharma's legal thriller stars her as a doctor fighting a scandalous allegation. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the Netflix film also features Pratibha Ranta, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Sukant Goel and Aditya Nanda in key roles.

Evil Lives Here (February 27 - Discovery+)

The three-episode true crime docuseries tells deeply unsettling stories of people who lived alongside killers, sociopaths and criminals, unaware of the darkness hidden within those they trusted most. As each story unfolds, it reveals the horrifying consequences of ignoring subtle warning signs that someone they loved was capable of horrific crimes.

Scream 7 (Feb 27 - Theatres)

The upcoming American slasher film follows a new Ghostface killer who targets Sidney Prescott's daughter. Directed by Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Courteney Cox reprising their roles.

Uncharted Amazon With Ash Dykes (February 27 - Discovery+)

The 20-episode high-risk adventure docuseries follows Welsh explorer Ash Dykes on one of his most dangerous expeditions. Along with his team, he travels deep into the dense, uncharted jungles of Suriname, one of the world's most remote and least explored regions on the northern coast of South America.

Secret Stories: Roslin (Feb 27 - JioHotstar)

The Malayalam-language psychological thriller television series stars Meena, Sanjana Dipu and Vineeth in prominent roles. Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, the narrative follows Roslin, a young girl who begins to experience recurring nightmares and disturbing visions.

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 (Feb 27 - Apple TV+)

Season 2 of the American monster television series makes its debut with the first episode this Friday and follows the events of Godzilla (2014). The series continues the story of the members of the Monarch organisation and their encounters with Godzilla and other monsters known as Titans across half a century.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (February 27 - ZEE5)

The Marathi-language drama explores the conflict between regional-language education and the rise of corporate English-medium schools. Directed by Hemant Dhome, the film stars Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli (in her Marathi debut), Kshitee Jog, Harish Dudhade and Kadambari Kadam.

Black Phone 2 (February 28 - JioHotstar)

The supernatural horror is all set to hit OTT after its successful theatrical run. Set four years after the events of the first film, the story shifts to a winter camp setting where Ethan Hawke reprises his role as the terrifying antagonist. This time, the new target is Finn's sister, Gwen (played by Madeleine McGraw), who must use her psychic abilities to survive.

Subedaar (March 5 - Prime Video)

Anil Kapoor's action drama features him as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life in a rapidly changing world. The narrative explores his battle against local corruption and societal dysfunction. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik.