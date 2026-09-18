On Camera, Vicky Kaushal's Selfie Moment With iPhone 18 Pro Max Goes Viral

It was a big sale day at Apple's BKC Store in Mumbai as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max officially went on sale. But what went viral was Vicky Kaushal arriving at the store and clicking selfies. On what was already a busy launch day, with enthusiastic Apple fans gathering to get their hands on the new Pro models, Vicky Kaushal added a celebrity touch.

The BKC store in Mumbai, one of Apple's key locations, witnessed a massive crowd eager to buy the latest iPhones on the first day of sales.

A fan even shouted, "How's the josh, sir?" The actor smiled back - a heartwarming moment indeed.

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen at one of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was seen arriving with wife, entrepreneur Katrina Kaif. Unfortunately the actress was severely trolled for he rpostpartum weight. The couple has not officially reacted to the same.

Vicky Kaushal's Next

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has officially completed its shoot. The wrap concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the unit. The filmmaker will now focus on post-production.

Directed by Bhansali, Love & War is expected to be the most expensive film of his career. The story follows two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle with Alia Bhatt's character.

ALSO READ | Amid Postpartum Weight Trolling, Katrina Kaif Shares What 'Looking Her Best' Means