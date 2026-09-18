'Your Body Is Not Ruined': <i>Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev</i> Actor Sonarika Bhadoria Defends Katrina Kaif Over Postpartum Scrutiny

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Sonarika Bhadoria called out trolls over their constant scrutiny over a woman's body after gaining postpartum weight. Sonarika Bhadoria's message is loud and clear at a time when Katrina Kaif has been subjected to relentless scrutiny for putting on weight during her recent public outing. Sonarika shared a post on her Instagram Story and later she shared a post on her feed.

"This isn't just about Katrina. It's about every mother judged while her body is still healing," she wrote.

"Her body grew, carried and delivered a human being. It doesn't owe anyone an explanation for what it looks like afterwards," she continued.

She urged people to reconsider casual remarks about a new mother's weight, shape or appearance, particularly at a time when her body may still be recovering.

"You are simple carrying proof of a chapter that cost you more than anyone will ever fully understand," Sonarika wrote.

"Your postpartum body is not your shame, it is your story, your strength, your proof," she added.

For new mothers, she wrote on her Instagram feed: "Please remember. Your body is not ruined. It is not embarrassing. It is not something you need to apologise for. You are not less beautiful because motherhood left its fingerprints on you."

"You are simply carrying a proof that cost you more than anyone will ever fully understand," she wrote.

Sonarika's post comes amid online discussion around Katrina Kaif's recent appearance at the high-profile Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. Katrina attended the festivities with her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

The actress welcomed her first child with Vicky in November 2025. They have named their son, Vihaan, after Vicky Kaushal's screen name in the film Uri:The Surgical Strikes.