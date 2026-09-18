"Sending OTPs": Anshula Kapoor's Masai Mara Holiday Has A Very 30s Problem

Anshula Kapoor has found a funny way to show what taking a holiday in your 30s can really look like. During her trip to Masai Mara, she shared a video that many people in the same age group may find relatable.

While the safari offered beautiful views of nature and wildlife, Anshula was busy looking at her phone instead of enjoying the scene outside.

Her husband, Rohan Thakkar, noticed she was spending so much time on her phone and asked, “Ansh, what are you doing?” Anshula simply laughed and said she was “Sending OTPs,” for her online shopping orders.

The tiny moment turned into a funny exchange between the couple, as both of them burst out laughing.

In the caption, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “The lions can wait, my delivery bhaiya needs his OTP.”

Soon after Anshula Kapoor shared the funny video on Instagram, her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor reacted to the post. He joked that Anshula is “always multitasking.” Orry also joined the fun by replying with a laughing emoji.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Damnn so relatable.”

Another shared, “Life in 2026”

“Oh literally the most imp work, everyone else can wait but not the delivery bhaiya,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Girlie has her priorities straight.”

One more added, “Real problems.”

Anshula Kapoor also shared another page from her time in Masai Mara. From boarding the flight to spotting the majestic lion, the video screamed Hakuna Matata from miles away.

Anshula Kapoor married screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in Mumbai on July 6. The couple first met in 2022. Sharing pictures from the magical ceremony, Anshula wrote, “Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice.”

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are couple goals. From cute moments at home to holidays, the couple keep us glued and how.

Also Read: Video: Arjun Kapoor Breaks Down During Sister Anshula's Wedding, Remembers Late Mother