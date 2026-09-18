Anshula Kapoor Enjoys A Scenic Safari In Kenya's Masai Mara, How You Can Visit Too

Anshula Kapoor and her husband, Rohan Thakkar, have been enjoying the scenic views of Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve. She shared a hilarious video about travelling in your 30's that will surely make anyone laugh out loud. Anshula's video featured her looking at her phone instead of enjoying the sights of Masai Mara. When Rohan Thakkar asked why she was busy on her phone, Anshula laughed and stated she was “Sending OTPs,” for her online shopping transactions.

Apart from her witty posts, Anshula Kapoor's travel diaries are sure to inspire any nature lover. In another post, she mentioned how she had grown up watching The Lion King, and now finally had a chance to witness the wild cat in its natural habitat. “Dreamt of this. Still wasn't prepared for how incredible it would be!! Safe to say, the Mara understood the assignment,” Anshula captioned the post. The montage featured glimpses of her wildlife safari, with lions, hyenas, hippos, and zebras visible.

How To Visit Masai Mara

Direct flights are available from major Indian cities to the Kenyan capital Nairobi. From there, you can travel to Masai Mara by road or by air. The reserve is 225 km away from Nairobi. It takes one hour by flight and six hours by road to reach Masai Mara.

Masai Mara Best Time To Visit

Masai Mara is famous for its savannah landscape. Deep in the wilderness, visitors can spot zebras, lions, giraffes, elephants, and cheetahs. The reserve is famous for its Great Migration, where approximately 1.5 million wildebeest cross into the savannah each year between July and October. The best time visit Masai Mara is in the dry season, when the Great Migration takes place. Both fly-in and road safari tours of three, four and five days are on offer, starting from $440 (Rs 42,232).

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Masai Mara Visit: Where To Stay

Lodges and camps located inside the national reserve include Sarova Mara Camp, Mara Explorer Camp, Keekorok Lodge, Ol Moran Camp, Mara Leisure Camp, Mara Intrepids Camp, Mara Simba Lodge, Fig Tree Camp, and Sand River Masai Mara Camp.

Tips To Remember

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is required to visit Kenya. Visitors can apply for the document at the official website for approximately $30 (Rs 2,879). Every non-resident adult is charged $200 (Rs 19,196) per day as entry fees for Masai Mara. The charges are liable to change, so you must visit the reserve's official website to check the fees. Many Masai Mara Safari packages include the entry fee, but confirm with your tour operator about the same. Visitors must pack casual, loose-fitting and lightweight clothes in neutral shades.



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