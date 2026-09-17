British Traveller Visits India's "Little Tibet", Calls The Views "Unbeatable"

Visiting Tibet is a dream for so many of us. With its scenic views, tasty food, and unique culture, the region remains on the bucket list of many travellers. What some may not know is that there's a place popularly called “Little Tibet” or “Little Lhasa” in India itself. Wondering what place it is? British content creator Jack Heaton dropped a video of his recent visit to McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala. The town, situated in Himachal Pradesh, has a significant population of Tibetan people, who settled here after the Dalai Lama fled Tibet.

In his video, Heaton explained what makes the place unique, and the things one could enjoy on a visit there. Heaton called McLeod Ganj a “really unique blend of Himachali & Tibetan culture.” The video shows him enjoying the scenic views around McLeod Ganj, getting a Tibetan massage, and visiting the Buddhist monasteries that dot the place. The montage also features Heaton pushing massive prayer wheels at a monastery.

In one scene, he even sees some Buddhist monks enjoying a meal at a cafe. In the clip, the content creator highlighted the unique cuisine of McLeod Ganj and said, “Drop your butter chicken, thukpa on the menu here,” followed by visuals of a warm noodle stew. For Heaton, the best part was the views around the city, which he called “pretty unbeatable”.

He also mentioned that the place boasts of “some of the best cafes” he has been into in India. The content creator also explained why the town has a significant population of Tibetans. He mentioned how thousands of people settled here in 1959 after the Dalai Lama came to India, traversing the Himalayas to reach this town.

ALSO READ: Foreigner Boards Mumbai Local For The First Time, His Reaction Goes Viral

Earlier, Heaton had posted a video of his trip to Punjab. Heaton, who aims to visit every state in India, said that his initial days in Punjab felt overwhelming, but his impression soon changed. He emphasised the hospitality of the locals, calling the state “the only place in India where you can't escape kindness”.

During his trip, Heaton even visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Wagah Border between India and Pakistan. The content creator stated that this was his first trip to northern India, and while the initial moments were a bit of a shock, the kindness of the locals overpowers everything else.



ALSO READ: Video: Foreign Creator Checks Into Dhaka's $1 Floating Hotel, Internet Can't Believe The Conditions