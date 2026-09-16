Foreigner Boards Mumbai Local For The First Time, His Reaction Goes Viral

Mumbai local can be a surprise for anyone riding them for the first time, especially when the station is packed and every coach is filled to capacity. A foreign traveller named Gabe recently experienced this during his visit to the city.

He arrived at a station, excited to board a local train for the first time. The rush was intense and finding a way into the crowded train was not easy. Still, Gabe managed to get inside and chose to enjoy the experience instead of worrying about the crowd.

What made his journey more interesting was the reaction of fellow passengers.

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The video, shared on Instagram, begins with Gabe rushing into the station with excitement and says, “It's my first time ever on a Mumbai local train.” His friend jokes that he does not even have a ticket and is trying to enter the first class coach.

Getting into the crowded train is not easy, but Gabe manages to board and starts enjoying the experience. Once inside, he happily talks to a fellow passenger and can be heard shouting that he loves India. A moment that surprised viewers happened when the traveller got off at the next station while the train was still moving, copying what many regular Mumbai commuters are known to do.

This was not the first time a traveller had a fun experience on a Mumbai local train. Earlier, another traveller, Ed, turned a crowded local train ride into a fun dance session.

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In the video, Ed was seen standing inside the packed train with a small Bluetooth speaker in his hand. As the song Saadi Galli played, he danced and then invited nearby passengers to join him.

At first, many commuters looked shy. Soon, a few passengers got up and started dancing with him. Others stayed seated but smiled, laughed and cheered as they watched.