Delhi To Mumbai In 12 Hours? Railways Targets Trains Running At 160 Kmph Under Mission Raftaar

Indian Railways is working to make train travel between Delhi and Mumbai faster. Under Mission Raftaar, the New Delhi-Mumbai railway route is being upgraded so that trains can run at speeds of up to 160 kmph. The railway authorities are also working towards bringing the journey time between the two cities closer to 12 hours.

Several works are being carried out on the route to make this possible. These include changes to power supply systems, overhead wires, signalling, railway yards and other equipment needed to run trains safely at higher speeds.

One of the latest developments took place in the Agra division. A new 2×25 kV Chhata Traction Substation (TSS) was charged on September 7. The facility is part of the work being carried out on the Palwal-Mathura section of the Delhi-Mumbai route.

The Palwal-Mathura section covers 84 route kilometers and around 336 track kilometers. The section is being upgraded to allow trains to run at higher speeds. The work includes changes to overhead equipment, installation of Super Masts and Auxiliary Earth Conductors (AEC), and upgrades to the power supply system.

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Railways are also carrying out signalling and telecom work. Railway yards are being changed and other civil and mechanical work is also being done. Work is also progressing on the Mathura-Bhuteshwar section. Officials are currently working on installing AEC, putting up masts and completing work around stations.

The new Chhata TSS will provide power to the upgraded railway section. Other power facilities that have already been charged include Kosikalan SP, Mathura SP and Sholaka SSP. Work is continuing at several other locations. Vrindavan SSP is in the final testing stage, while Kotwan SSP is expected to undergo final testing by September 15.

The Hodal and Ajhai facilities are planned to be commissioned in September. The RDE TSS is expected to be ready by September 25. The Rundhi TSS and its transmission line are planned to be connected to the power grid in October.

Railways is also working on a system called SCADA, which will allow officials to monitor and control the railway power supply remotely from the Agra control hub.

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The Mathura and Bhuteshwar railway yards are also being upgraded. The second phase of the work includes building a new UP line and a fourth line. Work is also being carried out to connect and change tracks at the Bhuteshwar yard.

According to North Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivam Sharma, different railway departments are working together on the project. The Railways has set September 30, 2026, as the target to complete the key works.