Direct Delhi-Guangzhou Flights Return: 5 Places First-Time Visitors Shouldn't Miss

China Southern Airlines will resume direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou after a six-year hiatus. The airline announced on Saturday that it will restart regular passenger flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi from September 21, according to Global Times.

China Southern will operate more than 100 weekly flights across eight round-trip routes in South Asia. India and China have also been gradually restoring air connectivity this year after suspending services amid the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions following the Doklam and Galwan standoffs.

The return of direct connectivity is also likely to make Guangzhou an appealing stop for Indian travellers, especially those visiting China for the first time. If you are one of those, here are some places you should not miss on your trip to Guangzhou.

1. Canton Tower

The Canton Tower is the city's iconic landmark and one of the world's tallest structures. It offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the sprawling cityscape. At the top, you can experience the world's highest horizontal Ferris wheel and an open-air observation deck.

Also Read: Viral Video: Parents Surprised To See Their Daughter As Cabin Crew On Air India Flight

2. Shamian Island

This pedestrian-only sandbank serves as a living museum of Guangzhou's colonial history. During the 19th century, it was a crucial foreign trading enclave split between the British and the French. Today, it features beautifully restored European-style mansions, tree-lined avenues, quiet cafes and bronze statues.

3. Chen Clan Ancestral Hall

The hall is the absolute pinnacle of traditional Cantonese architecture and craftsmanship. Built in the late Qing Dynasty, this expansive compound showcases incredibly intricate wood, brick, stone, and ivory carvings, alongside magnificent pottery crests on the roofs.

4. Yuexiu Park

Guangzhou's largest urban park combines lush nature with foundational historical monuments. It is home to the famous Five-Rams Sculpture, Guangzhou's official symbol. You will also find the ancient Zhenhai Tower and remnants of the Ming Dynasty city wall, all surrounded by beautiful lakes and dense greenery.

Also Read: Japan And China Racing To Build World's Fastest Train That Would Beat Airplanes

5. Pearl River Night Cruise

This is the definitive way to experience Guangzhou's glittering night economy. The cruise glides past a stunning contrast of old and new architecture. Youwill see beautifully lit historic bridges on one side and the dazzling neon skyscrapers of the Zhujiang New Town financial district on the other.