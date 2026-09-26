Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Meet, Poll Body Issues Clarifications

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday moved to blunt reports of dissent within, holding an all-member meeting and issuing a point-by-point clarification on allegations about its functioning. It reasserted that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, the press release said. Attached was a photo of the three at a table, amid a row over a media report that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections on several occasions to decisions and orders related to SIR.

The EC release also announced a set of decisions on the SIR and on the commission's internal functioning, and laid out its position on a letter written to the Cabinet Secretary, reportedly by Sandhu and Joshi as per The Indian Express of September 23.

The controversy spans objections raised by Joshi and Sandhu on issues such as changes to Form 6 used for new voter enrolment, the functioning of the online system ECINET, the redistribution of work in the IT division, appeals in the West Bengal SIR, and the handling of cases involving voters in Goa, for instance.