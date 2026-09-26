Tejasvi Surya's Wife Recounts "Traumatic" Train Journey , Says People Do Not Respect Public Spaces

Train journeys can bring together many people in the same coach, making it important for passengers to be mindful of those around them. For artist Sivasri Skandaprasad, however, a recent journey turned into what she described as a “traumatic” experience after a large group of passengers allegedly caused a major disturbance in her coach. Sivasri, who is the wife of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, said a group of around 40 middle-aged adults occupied a large part of the 56-seater coach and spoke loudly throughout the five-hour journey.

In a post on X, she said the group did not respect the personal space of other passengers.

She wrote, "Everyone can understand the initial excitement when travelling in a big group in a train. But imagine a group of 40 middle-aged adults occupying a 56-seater coach and talking so loudly to everyone for 5 hours. Non-stop."

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She added that, as an artist, she has many thoughts running through her mind and thrives in silence.

Sivasri wrote, "So I requested the TTE if I could get another seat in a different coach. He tried, but unfortunately, since the train was full, I had to simply stay in the same coach but a different seat. Suddenly, a group of 8 that was already yapping and laughing nonstop started playing UNO. And then I requested the TTE if anything could be done. He requested them to stop, and they immediately stopped."

"But after a couple of minutes, the TTE came back and mockingly asked them, 'Why are you creating a nuisance?' They had a good laugh with him and said, 'Sir, you also join, let's play,'" she added.

She also mentioned that the group deliberately started playing Bollywood songs.

At the end, she wrote, "God save this country."

For Sivasri, the long journey became difficult because of the noise and disturbance, while she stressed the importance of respecting shared public spaces and the people travelling in them.