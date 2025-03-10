BJP's Tejasvi Surya Asks Guests To Avoid These 2 Wedding Gifts. Here's Why

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP Parliamentarian from Bengaluru South, tied the knot with renowned Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam dancer Sivasri Skandaprasad in an intimate ceremony last Thursday. The couple hosted their wedding reception on Sunday, March 9. Ahead of the function, the BJP leader made an appeal to guests attending his reception.

The 34-year-old leader posted a video in Kannada on X along with a request message. "Sivasri & I are eagerly looking forward to see you all at our wedding reception tomorrow. However, we have a request," he wrote on X.

He urged the guests not to bring flowers, bouquets, or dry fruits as gifts. He said 85 per cent of wedding flowers and bouquets were "discarded within 24 hours after the event. And 300,000 kg of dry fruits from weddings are left behind annually."

"The potential charity value of such bouquets and dry fruits stands at Rs 315 crore annually," the BJP MP added.

Dear well-wishers,



Sivasri & I are eagerly looking forward to see you all at our wedding reception tomorrow.



However, we have a request.



- In the 1 crore+ weddings that take place annually in India, 85% of wedding flowers & bouquets are discarded within 24 hours after the… pic.twitter.com/nM935GdAj1 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 8, 2025

He requested the visitors avoid bringing floral arrangements or dry fruits to the function. "Special arrangements have also been made for the easy access of senior citizens & Divyang. We look forward to receiving your wholesome blessings tomorrow from 11 am at Vruksha, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru," he added.

With the blessings of Gurus, elders, and well wishers, married @ArtSivasri today as per vedic traditions.



We seek your blessings and wishes as we start this journey together! pic.twitter.com/sguSVBRyJg — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 6, 2025

Mr Surya, a two-time Lok Sabha Member, exchanged vows with Ms Skandaprasad on Thursday, March 6. The wedding was held in traditional style, with the chanting of Vedic hymns. At the wedding, Ms Skandaprasad was spotted in a yellow Kanchipuram silk saree and gold jewellery, while Surya wore white and gold attire. In another series of pictures, the bride was dressed in a red-maroon saree and the BJP MP was in an off-white outfit.

Several prominent BJP leaders, including party state president BY Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal and other MPs and MLAs, attended the ceremony.

Ms Skandaprasad, a Bharatanatyam dancer, is the daughter of the Mridangam maestro Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad. She also performed on a song for filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.