Dosa, Coffee, Auto Ride: US Ambassador Sergio Gor's Bengaluru Outing With BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya was the “most incredible host” as he welcomed newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on the diplomat's first visit to Bengaluru. The BJP MP hosted the newly appointed envoy in Indiranagar for masala dosa and filter coffee.

The two also took a late-night ride in a Namma Auto, which Surya called the “real Bengaluru experience.”

In the selfie video, Surya can be heard saying, “Ambassador, welcome to Bengaluru - India's best city, most happening city.”

To this, Gor replied, “I got the most incredible host right here. I've only been in Bengaluru for the first time.”

“Introduced him to Namma Auto. A memorable ride indeed,” Surya wrote in a follow-up post.

The leaders held discussions on strengthening India-US ties in trade and technology following the interim trade agreement between the two countries.

Later, Gor shared a photo of the two enjoying idlis, chutney, sambar served on banana leaves and thanked his “great host”.

The meeting came soon after India and the US finalised their interim trade agreement. Gor was recently appointed as US Ambassador to India. The two countries have now concluded the framework for a long-pending interim trade pact, reducing reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent. US President Donald Trump, earlier this month, lifted the earlier 25 per cent penalty tariffs on India that had been imposed over its Russian oil imports.