Bengaluru Family Forgets 4-Year-Old In Cab, Traced By Cops In An Hour

A four-year-old child was accidentally left behind by his family inside a cab in Bengaluru, but was traced within an hour with the police's help.

The child had fallen asleep inside the vehicle on the family's trip back to their apartment in Ponnappa Layout on Saturday night. While deboarding the cab, the family did not notice that the child was sleeping and had not gotten off the vehicle.

The taxi driver did not notice the child and drove away.

An alarm was raised when the family reached home, but the child was nowhere to be found. They then called up the emergency helpline Namma 112.

Police traced the vehicle, contacted the driver and alerted him of the child sleeping in his car. He was then asked to drive back to the apartment where the family was dropped off.

An emotional reunion and a wave of relief followed as the child was safely handed to the family.

The family was advised to be cautious, especially when travelling with young children, to avoid such incidents in the future.