Viral Video Shows Scottish Creator Praising Indian Railways Efficiency And Comfort

A video is going viral on social media, capturing a Scottish content creator's delightful experience traveling in a train in India. In the video, the creator praises the efficiency of the ticket-checking system and the spacious seating arrangements in the train.

Describing the process as "very professional," he says, "There are no barriers at the stations, but literally, the train had been moving for just one minute when the conductor came, collected my ticket, and checked if my name matched."

Watch the video here:

He further compares it to other countries' rail services, saying, "Compared it to other countries-every train I've had in Japan, Taiwan, Korea - this is the most space I've ever had on a train."

Sharing more about his journey, the creator adds, "This train triumphs every other train. Yeah, this train is pretty good in trains for space and privacy. Sometimes in the UK, you pay £80 from Scotland to London and you are beside someone."

Social Media Reaction

The Scottish creator's video has garnered significant attention, with many viewers praising the Indian Railways for its efficient services. The creator's experience have sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, with many expressing pride in the country's railway system.

One user wrote, "That is the best seat in the whole train, the side lower."

Another user added, "Great dear, keep posting we are proud of our Indian Railways."

"Take a nap. Drink chai! have the best ride," added a third user.