Premanand Maharaj's Disciple Falls To Death From UP Ashram, Suicide Suspected

A disciple of Sant Premanand Maharaj has allegedly fallen to death from his ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, with the police suspecting it a case of suicide.

The police said that the disciple, identified as Deepak Lodhi alias Rasik Dulari Sharan, died after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram on Friday.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Lodhi suffered serious injuries to his head and other body parts. His private parts were also severed.

A senior police officer said they received information in the morning that a person has been admitted to a hospital in an injured condition.

"Upon taking cognisance of the information, an immediate investigation was conducted, and it was learned that his name is Deepak Lodhi alias Rasik Dulari Sharan, who is a resident of Jabalpur. He was residing at Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram associated with Keli Kunj," a senior police officer told reporters.

It is being said that he died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor at around 10:30 am, the officer said.

"Evidence has been collected from the scene, and his family members have been informed," he said.

Who Is Premanand Maharaj?

Born Aniruddha Kumar Pandey, he took the name Premanand after dedicating his life to the devotion of Radha and Krishna.

He belongs to the Radhavallabh sect and has become well known beyond Vrindavan for his straightforward, easy-to-follow talks on spirituality.

He has a large following on social media and his daily 'satsang' at his ashram, known as Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, draws hundreds of devotees from across the country and abroad.