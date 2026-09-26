<i>The Vvaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Opens With Rs 8 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's latest film, The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest, opened in theatres on Friday, September 25. The film, which has received mixed responses from critics and audiences, recorded a decent opening at the box office.

Let's take a look at its day-one box office performance.

According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest collected an estimated Rs 8 crore net in India on its opening day across 6,746 shows. The film also earned around Rs 1 crore in overseas gross collections, taking its reported worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 9 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 28.25% on Friday. Morning shows registered 12.23% occupancy, which rose to 24% in the afternoon. Occupancy rose further to 26.08% in the evening, while the night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 41.46%.

Among the major cities, Mumbai recorded the highest occupancy at 33.8% across 491 shows. Bengaluru followed with 35% occupancy across 141 shows, while the National Capital Region recorded around 28.3% occupancy across 783 shows. Pune registered 29% occupancy across 186 shows, while Lucknow recorded 27% across 134 shows.

About The Vvaan- Force Of The Forrest

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja, one of the biggest festivals in the Bhojpuri belt. Inspired by the Van Devi Temple lore, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in a gripping tale set against the backdrop of an ancient forest.

It has been shot in real forest locations in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India to ensure authenticity and depth. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Niraj Kothari and Arunabh Kumar, the film is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).

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