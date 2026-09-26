<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Mahhi Vij Questions Isha Rikhi's "Trauma" Claims, Says This Is Badshah's "Character Assassination"

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a heated exchange between Qazi Touqeer and Isha Rikhi. Following the captaincy task, Isha broke down in tears and claimed Qazi behaved aggressively. As the drama unfolded, Mahhi Vij suggested that Isha's references to “trauma” could lead viewers to draw a connection with her former husband, Badshah.

While discussing Isha's reaction to the incident with fellow contestants, Mahhi shared, “Agar usne chillaya to tumhara kaun sa trauma hit ho gaya bhai (If he shouted, then trauma! What kind of trauma did it hit?) " Addressing Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, Mahhi added that everyone has experienced their own form of trauma, saying, “Everybody has gone through their own traumas.”

Mahhi then raised concerns about how Isha's comments could be perceived by viewers outside the show, particularly because of her recently ended marriage to Badshah. Referring to Isha's mention of “trauma” and "anxiety", Mahhi said, “Aur phir aap yaha pe le ke aa rhe ho ki mera koi trauma hai. Kal to bahar log sochenge pata nahi, badshah ne iske sath kya kar diya. (And then you come here and say I have trauma. People outside will think what Badshah did to her)."

Calling out what she perceived as an indirect allegation, Mahhi added, “Aap to indirectly uske upar character accusation laga raha ho yar, this is like character assassination (you are indirectly putting character accusation on him).” Explaining her point with an example, Mahhi continued, if a woman says she is scared of being slapped, she has trauma, then people would automatically associate it with her partner. “That is not right,” Mahhi concluded.

The episode has since sparked discussion among viewers, with social media users divided over Isha's reaction and Qazi's conduct during the confrontation. Some questioned whether Qazi's actions led to the level of emotional response seen on the show; others supported Isha's decision to speak about how the incident made her feel.

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