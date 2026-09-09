Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Avoid Overlapping Promotions Amid Busy Schedules

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both gearing up for their upcoming projects. While Saif is busy promoting Haiwaan, which stars him alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena is also interacting with the media about her film Daayra.

Despite being in the middle of their respective promotional schedules, the two are reportedly making sure their campaigns do not overlap. According to Free Press Journal, the couple is carefully coordinating their promotional plans to ensure that both their projects get their own space and attention.

“As always, Saif and Bebo are making sure their promotions don't overlap because one of them is always there when the boys — Taimur and Jeh — need them," a source told the publication.

The situation is reportedly quite hectic for the extended family as well. Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore, and his sister Soha Ali Khan's husband, Kunal Kemmu, are also preparing for the release of Vibe. Kunal's second directorial venture is set to clash with Daayra at the box office.

While Sharmila Tagore is unlikely to have an extensive promotional schedule due to her guest appearance in the film, Kunal is making appearances at the same media channel as his brother-in-law, Saif. This has resulted in three members of the family appearing for media interactions and getting photographed by the paparazzi around the same time.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan marks the big-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. The film also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in key roles. It releases in theatres on September 11.

Daayra, on the other hand, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The cast includes notable actors such as Biswapati Sarkar, Jitendra Joshi, Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, and Kshitee Jog. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Is Related To Saif Ali Khan