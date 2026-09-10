<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 34: Vishal Chaturvedi's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India net collections. On day 34 of its theatrical run, the film added another Rs 10.25 crore to its collections, according to a Sacnilk report. This marks a 4.7% drop from the previous day, when Hanuman Ansh recorded a net collection of Rs 10.75 crore.

With the latest figures, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 180.95 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 153.13 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Records 33.96% Occupancy On Fifth Wednesday

Hanuman Ansh maintained steady occupancy across its fifth Wednesday. The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 33.96% during the day.

Morning shows registered an occupancy of 16.15%, while afternoon shows recorded 30.69%. The numbers improved further during the evening, with shows witnessing 40.38% occupancy. Night shows performed the strongest, peaking at 48.62%.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles. The film is set in pre-Independence India and follows the early life of young Lakshmi Narayan.

After the death of his mother, Lakshmi Narayan leaves home in search of God. His journey takes him across different parts of North India, where he experiences several turning points before eventually transforming into Neem Karoli Baba.

Apart from Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, the film also features Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari and Gautam Tripathi.

Bollywood Names Extend Support To Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh has also received support from several names from the Hindi film industry. A few days ago, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar showed his support for Hanuman Ansh. The filmmaker shared the film's poster on his Instagram story along with Om, love and folded hands emojis. He also tagged director Vishal Chaturvedi in the post.

Before Aditya Dhar, Varun Dhawan also spoke about his experience of watching Hanuman Ansh in a theatre with his mother. The actor urged audiences to watch the film with their parents and friends.

“Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone.”

Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres on August 7.

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