'It Looked Like Someone Had Been Hanged There': Tigmanshu Dhulia Shares Chilling <i>Ghamasaan</i> Shoot Memory

Tigmanshu Dhulia is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ghamasaan. Starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in key roles, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on September 11.

Arshad plays a dacoit named Maharaj, while Pratik essays the role of an IPS officer named Aditya. In an interview with NDTV, the filmmaker spoke about the origin of the film's title, why it eventually skipped a theatrical release, and an eerie incident he witnessed during the shoot.

On Naming The Film Ghamasaan

Speaking about how the title was finalised, Dhulia told NDTV, "We were considering many titles, but none of them really struck a chord. Ghamasaan is quite a generic title, and there is nothing extraordinary about it, but it suits the film perfectly. It is a word that we use regularly in everyday life. Whether it is elections, arguments within families, or disputes among friends, people often say, 'Badi ghamasaan ho gayi' (there was a huge clash or commotion). Sometimes simple words get lost over time, but suddenly Ghamasaan came up, and everyone liked it. That's how it happened."

On What Makes Ghamasaan Different

When asked how Ghamasaan stands apart from other stories set in India's heartland, Dhulia pointed to its visual storytelling.

"The location and the way the film has been shot make it different. Usually, stories based in the hinterland and heartland are not very visual films. They are mostly talking-head narratives. People just keep doing bak-bak-bak-bak (endless chatter). The scenes are often set inside rooms or police stations."

"At most, filmmakers use drone shots to show the world around them. But that is not how you truly present a world. There are specific ways of doing that. Ghamasaan is different because it has been shot like a film meant for the big screen. Unfortunately, it is my bad luck that it is not getting a theatrical release, because we had originally planned it that way."

"We shot it on anamorphic lenses, the way Western films are often made. The location itself is a major character in the film. The look of the film will feel fresh, very fresh. It is also a highly engaging and fast-paced film."

On The Shift From Theatres To OTT

Asked why the film is not releasing in cinemas as originally intended, Dhulia made it clear that the decision was not his. "That was not in my hands. I am just a technician. I am the writer-director of the film, not the producer."

An Eerie Experience During The Shoot

Recalling a memorable moment from filming, Dhulia said there were no major production challenges, but one incident in a forest left a lasting impression on him. "Nothing particularly unusual happened during the shoot. I have faced many challenges over the years, so such things no longer feel extraordinary to me."

"However, once we were shooting inside a forest. The forest was located near a road that was not frequently used. I was walking around looking for interesting locations when I suddenly noticed a blue nylon thread hanging from a wall. There were some tattered clothes attached to it and a pair of plastic slippers lying below."

"It immediately looked as though someone had been hanged there and that wildlife had taken care of the rest. That was the impression it gave."

"We had police personnel with us for security, so I asked one of them, 'What is this?' He casually replied, 'This happens all the time here. Someone must have died.' But we do not see such things every day, so it was quite unsettling."

Dhulia then described another dramatic sight he witnessed shortly afterwards.

"At that very moment, we saw a large spotted deer being chased by a pack of wild dogs. We watched the chase unfold. The deer was large and had seeng (horns/antlers), but eventually the dogs overpowered and killed it. That was another ghamasaan happening right in front of us. An internal ghamasaan."

Ghamasaan also stars Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Rejected Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan, Here's Who Got The Role