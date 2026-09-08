Shah Rukh Khan Rejected Tigmanshu Dhulia's <i>Ghamasaan</i>, Here's Who Got The Role

Ace director Tigmanshu Dhulia of Paan Singh Tomar fame is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Ghamasaan, led by Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi. During this time, he revealed how he had reached out to Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of a police officer - a part that eventually went to Pratik Gandhi - but the Jawan actor politely declined.

Tigmanshu Dhulia told Bollywood Hungama, "To tell the truth, when I wrote the script of this film, I went to Shah Rukh Khan first for the role that Pratik Gandhi is playing in the film. So he heard it, and he is Shah Rukh Khan - his heart is like a football field. Also, we have known each other for a long time since Dil Se days, and in the film Zero, I played the role of his father. So he heard the script and he told me, 'Yaar Tishu, main is tarah ki realistic pictures nahi karta hoon yaar (I don't do realistic films like these).'"

Agreeing with Shah Rukh Khan's decision, Arshad Warsi said, "I get it. I also want to see him like a Tom Cruise. That's all. That poor guy, if he does anything realistic then I will have a problem."

Tigmanshu Dhulia On Dhurandhar

The director praised Dhurandhar for its music and representation in part 1, but however, had his reservations.

"Thanks to corporate culture, only one kind of film is being made today. Every film is a fictional biopic. When I talk about commercial mainstream cinema, there are examples like Pushpa, KGF and Dhurandhar.

"By the way, I liked the first part of Dhurandhar, very well presented, engaging, good music. But if you ask someone to tell the story of Dhurandhar, no one will be able to tell you. A man, who is undercover, goes to Pakistan and wreaks havoc there. Is this even a story?" he said at the event.

Ghamasaan stars Arshad Warsi and Prateek Gandhi. It is set to be released on ZEE5 on Friday.

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