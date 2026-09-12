Dalip Tahil Recalls Viral <i>Baazigar</i> 'Madan Chopra' Meets Eric Clapton Song Moment: "People Were Shocked"

The Gen-Z kids today might be discovering veteran actor Dalip Tahil thanks to the hugely successful reality show The Traitors, which has put him back in the spotlight. But his work spanning decades in cinema makes him iconic.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the Baazigar actor laid open a very different side of his personality, calling himself a "bar-room singer". Recently, a video of the actor went viral where he stepped onto the stage and sang Wonderful Tonight by the famous English rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Eric Clapton. And indeed, Dalip Tahil has a musical side to him.

Dalip Tahil said, "Somewhere in my heart, I'm a bar-room singer. I love to go to bars and places that have this smoky atmosphere and people enjoying themselves. And I love to sing the songs I love. Last Saturday, I went - they were playing Eric Clapton songs. Very kindly, the proprietor called me over and said, go on stage and sing if you know a song. So I went, and I really enjoyed myself. It was one of my favourites."

He continued, "Bar-room singer - that keeps popping up with my Gen-Z. So it's all sort of in there, these things, trapped in this body. As long as it keeps surprising people, as long as people keep saying, 'What?' I find that really amusing. Even the day when I performed, people were gobsmacked. Some came to me and said, 'You're like Madan Chopra - how do you sing Eric Clapton?' And some of them said, 'Madan Chopra singing Eric Clapton!'"

The Madan Chopra Connect

What keeps him relevant even today is how some of his most iconic roles remain pop‑culture references — such was their impact. One cannot forget his antagonistic turn as Madan Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar. Over the years, Tahil went on to star in several films alongside Shah Rukh Khan: before Baazigar there was Deewana, and afterwards came titles such as Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Ra.One. However, nothing quite matches Baazigar.

About Baazigar

Abbas‑Mustan's Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty. Dalip Tahil gained a massive following as the ruthless business tycoon Madan Chopra, pitted against Shah Rukh Khan. His role remains a staple in pop‑culture memes, such was its impact.

Baazigar was the fourth highest‑grossing film of 1993.

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