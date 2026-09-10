Dalip Tahil Says Shah Rukh Khan Was Full Of 'Delhi <i>Harkatein</i>' On <i>Baazigar</i>: 'Cocky And Confident'

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has been in the movie business for decades. He has recently been in the news after making his debut in the reality show space with The Traitors Season 2 this year, generating quite a buzz on social media.

What keeps him relevant even today is how some of his most iconic roles remain pop‑culture references — such was their impact. One cannot forget his antagonistic turn as Madan Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar. Over the years, Tahil went on to star in several films alongside Shah Rukh Khan: before Baazigar there was Deewana, and afterwards came titles such as Darr, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Ra.One. However, nothing quite matches Baazigar.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Dalip Tahil recalled a story from filming Baazigar in Delhi. He spoke about Shah Rukh Khan being a newcomer at the time, full of ‘Delhi Harkatein', with the energy of someone from the capital city.

The actor said, “He was full of Delhi Harkatein. A typical young man from Delhi — cocky, confident, with this energy — and it worked for him. I'm so glad it did.”

Dalip Tahil elaborated, “You come from Delhi, you come from anywhere, and you want to make it as a hero — you've got to have a bit of confidence and cockiness. In this profession, those attributes work for you because most people around you don't have that kind of confidence. So when you arrive with it, people notice.”

On Shah Rukh Khan Being ‘Miles' Away From What He Is Today

Tahil further recalled how Shah Rukh Khan had just done Deewana, his debut film in 1992. When Baazigar released in 1993, the superstar was still far from the phenomenon he would later become.

He said, “Shah Rukh was new. We were shooting in Delhi for Baazigar. I was in the hotel lobby waiting for a cab, and this couple — a typical ‘Tate Dilli' couple — saw me and asked what I was doing. I said that I'm shooting for a movie. By then I'd already had quite a few films released, like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. So I put my collar up, thinking I was the most recognised person at the time — though that didn't last long once Shah Rukh came on the scene! I'm just kidding."

“This couple asked me, ‘Picture ki shooting chal rahi hai?' I thought, Shah Rukh is new, so I should say his name with full emphasis. I said, ‘Shah Rukh Khan.' And the man, in typical Delhi style, turned to his wife and said, ‘Shrukh.' All my effort went flying out of the window — typical Delhi!”

Speaking of the iconic car sequence in Baazigar, he added, “It was great fun because we drove around and they literally had to drag us out even for lunch. I think Shah Rukh used to have his lunch in the car. We had a wonderful time driving around the Sri Sri Parahanbadur track, racing in earnest. Shah Rukh and I even had little side bets on who would beat the other. Of course, we had to adjust our speeds for the film, but otherwise it was four days of complete fun on the tracks.”

About Baazigar

Abbas‑Mustan's Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty. Dalip Tahil gained a massive following as the ruthless business tycoon Madan Chopra, pitted against Shah Rukh Khan. His role remains a staple in pop‑culture memes, such was its impact.

Baazigar was the fourth highest‑grossing film of 1993.

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