'Anand Sir Will Kill Me': Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i> Co-Star Akshay Oberoi On Film's Shooting Status

Everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's King. With the film scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, fans are eager to know more about its progress and what the star-studded project has in store.

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is part of the Siddharth Anand directorial, recently shared a brief update in an interview with Kadak18.

Akshay Oberoi Talks About King

During the conversation, Akshay was asked about his upcoming project with Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand. While he kept the details under wraps, the actor expressed his admiration for the filmmaker and teased fans about the film.

“Update on King. Siddharth Anand will kill me. But I like Siddharth Anand's work a lot,” Akshay said.

He then said he landed a role in the action thriller, revealing that he didn't ask many questions when he got the call.

“When I got a call for the film King, I didn't ask anything. I just asked Mamta, his wife. She is very close to me. I asked her when and where to come,” he said.

Akshay further described King as a “very special film" and said, “Of course, it's Shah Rukh Khan's film. Siddharth Anand himself is a great director. But I really feel that this film is something special. So, wait for it.”

Has King's Shooting Reached Its Final Stage?

When Akshay was asked how far the shooting of King had progressed, he once again refused to reveal any details.

“I won't tell you that either. Because Anand sir will kill me,” the actor said.

What We Know About Shah Rukh Khan's King?

King is set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play a seasoned assassin navigating the dangerous underworld.

While details about the plot are kept under wraps, the film marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. She plays SRK's trainee. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor.

Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.



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