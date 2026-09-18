Ian McKellen Drops First Look As Gandalf From <i>The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum</i>

Ian McKellen is back as Gandalf the Grey in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The actor surprised fans with a major glimpse of his look as the legendary wizard from the sets of the upcoming film.

The video circulating online showed Ian McKellen, who appeared to have just finished his hair and makeup, wearing his Gandalf costume with his long grey beard and hair. The short preview offered fans a glimpse of how the actor will look for his return to Middle-earth on the big screen. Many social media users started comparing Ian's look to Gandalf, sharing side-by-side pictures from the original film. Fans also praised the actor's appearance and lauded the styling team for maintaining his look more than two decades later.

Take a look at the video:

The actor first appeared as Gandalf in the first instalment of Peter Jackson's original trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, in 2001. He subsequently returned for The Two Towers and The Return of the King. Later on, Ian also appeared in Jackson's The Hobbit films. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will also mark Gandalf's first big-screen appearance in more than a decade.

Andy Serkis will direct the highly anticipated film and reprise his role as Gollum. Alongside Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis, other familiar faces, including Elijah Wood and Lee Pace, are all set to return as Frodo Baggins and Thranduil, respectively.

Several newcomers will also join the cast. Jamie Dornan is set to play Strider, a younger version of Aragorn, while Leo Woodall will star as Halvard and Kate Winslet will play Marigol. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 17, 2027.

Also Read | Lord Of The Rings Filmmaker Says Gollum Like Performances May Never Win Awards Because Of AI Debate