Video: Salman Khan Scolds Driver After Fan Gets Hurt By Car

Salman Khan recently visited Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's residence to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The actor's visit turned tense when a large crowd gathered around his vehicle, and a fan's foot came under his car. Now, a video has emerged online showing the star seemingly reprimanding the driver.

The video shows several fans crowding around Salman's car, hoping to get a glimpse of the actor and leaving little room for the vehicle to pass. Even his security personnel appeared to struggle to manage the crowd.

As the driver tried to steer the car through the packed area, a fan's foot was allegedly caught underneath the vehicle. Those nearby could be heard asking the driver to move the car slightly backwards as the fan cried out in pain.

In another clip, a visibly upset Salman can be seen hitting and scolding the driver. The actor then instructed him to move the car away from the crowd as the situation grew more chaotic.

Salman's reaction drew mixed responses online. While some viewers initially criticised the Wanted star for his “rude” behaviour toward his driver, others changed their stance after watching the complete video and praised him for stepping in during the incident.

One user wrote, "These Bollywood actors are a bunch of hypocrites. Don't give so much value to them. Keep them away & stop chasing them, then see how they all become humble."

Another added, "Ab driver ka career khatre me agya."

Someone else commented, "People need to know the truth.. Salman wouldn't scold anyone unless they deserved it... Salman has the kindest heart."

A user shared, "This is what #Salmankhan told the driver: 'abe kya kar rha h, dhyan se dekh, uske pair ko lag jaata, uske pair ko type touch hua, Ye wo kuch nhi, abhi utar kr sorry bolna usko phle, nhi phle utar k sorry bol usko' n pap agreed with him ' that's it. He cares 4 fans more than anything."

Earlier, Salman Khan attended the Ganpati celebrations at his brother Sohail Khan's residence. He joined his siblings and other family members for the traditional aarti before the Ganpati idol was immersed.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor is also working on Vamshi Paidipally's action thriller alongside Nayanthara.

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