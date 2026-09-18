Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says Her Family Objected To Her 30-Year Age Gap With Ex Shekhar Kapur

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opened up about her relationship with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. In a candid conversation, the actor recalled meeting Shekhar in her teenage years and shared how her family reacted to their age gap.

During an interview with Hauterrfly, Suchitra took a trip down memory lane and recalled, “The first time I saw him, I was in 11th standard. He came as a chief guest in my college. He looked at me and said something, and I was like, 'Yay.' I was a fangirl. Then Gautam Rajadhyaksha sent me to meet him when I was 18 for a film that never got made. After we met, he kept calling me and taking me out. My sister used to be very furious."

Suchitra and Shekar share a 30-year age gap. Talking about her family's reaction to the age gap between them, Suchitra said, "Mummy ne aise pair pakadke bola tha, please mat karo (My mother literally held my feet and begged me, saying, ‘Please don't do this'). But when things started going wrong, my mother said, 'Listen, you don't have to put up with anything that is disrespectful; you are not an orphan.' We have always continued fighting, but she has that fire, and she gave me that fire."

Despite their age gap and her parents' objections, Suchitra and Shekar got married in 1999 and welcomed their daughter, Kaveri Kapur. Later, their marriage became strained, and they divorced in 2007. Suchitra and Shekar continued to co-parent Kaveri, who was six when they divorced. Since then, Suchitra has openly talked about their troubled relationship and their journey as co-parents. Their daughter Kaveri made her debut in Bollywood with the rom-com Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, which also premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

Suchitra is widely known for her role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, where she was seen with Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Shekhar Kapur is known for films such as Masoom, Mr India and Bandit Queen, along with his international work, including Elizabeth and What's Love Got to Do With It.

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