Allu Aravind Says MS Subbulakshmi "Chose" Rashmika Mandanna For The Biopic

Rashmika Mandanna will play legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi in the biopic M.S – A Legacy On Screen. The announcement of Rashmika's casting has received mixed reactions, with several social media users expressing disappointment. Amid the criticism, the film's producer, Allu Aravind, has stepped forward defending the casting of Rashmika.

Speaking at the film's launch event on Wednesday, Aravind said, “We are all together…not making your biopic, amma. You have chosen us to make it. Thank you. I have become slightly emotional, seeing the big portrait of hers.”

The producer continued, “And, likewise, she has chosen Rashmika for this role. Rashmika, it is not what we requested; she has chosen and sent us as agents to you.” Speaking about the same, he added, “Thanks, Amma, for choosing me to be a small part of your life.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who gave the ceremonial clap for the biopic, spoke about Rashmika's casting and shared, “The tension an actor would have felt when acting in a Michael Jackson film – you will have that tension, I know. But there is a good team to help relieve that."

Addressing Rashmika, he continued, “I don't envy you because I couldn't have done this role, even if I removed my beard. I can't. I can put on however many disguises I want, but like MS Amma, if you bring that compassion in your eyes, you have won half the battle. You have to do it bravely."

The online backlash surrounding the announcement largely stems from a shelved 2013 project by filmmaker Rajiv Menon, which was originally set to star Vidya Balan as the musician. The speculation resurfaced again in 2024 following a tribute photoshoot the actor conducted in honour of the Carnatic legend.

Earlier, Sai Pallavi was also reportedly set to play MS Subbalakshmi in the biopic. However, Rashmika Mandanna has now been finalised to play the role.

M.S - A Legacy On Screen is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is widely known for the National Award-winning sports drama Jersey. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's soundtrack and score. Further details about the film still remain under wraps.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Calls Playing MS Subbulakshmi A 'Blessing', Gets Emotional During Film Announcement