Amitabh Bachchan Receives Fan-Made Madhubani Poster Of <i>Sholay</i> On <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> Set. Pic Courtesy, Varun Grover

Lyricist Varun Grover, who recently appeared on a comedy special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 alongside Gaurav Gupta and Gaurav Kapoor, treated his fans to a special tidbit from the episode, which will air tonight. Varun Grover shared a carousel post capturing the mood of the show.

“Pure luck I ended up on KBC with the ever-gracious, super-kind, funny and era-defining Mr Bachchan, playing for charity. All the prize money goes to @adarshsanstha, and I hope they get a lot of recognition too through this much-loved broadcast on national TV,” he wrote in the first caption.

Varun also shared that a fan who made film posters and art in Madhubani, including a rendition of “Yeh Dosti” from Sholay, a decade ago, finally handed one of the pieces to him.

“Raj Kumari—the true fan of all Hindi cinema pre-1980s—shared her love for the man who did Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Deewaar, all in a single year (1975).

“A decade ago, she had painted a few film posters and created art in Madhubani. One of the pieces—a rendition of ‘Yeh Dosti' from Sholay—finally reached Mr Bachchan,” Varun continued.

For a picture with Big B, Varun captioned the post, “Background achha hai.”

Amitabh Bachchan Returns With KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host for the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season has introduced the theme ‘Sochna Padega'. The idea is to focus on how people think before making a decision, rather than simply testing how much they know.

Over the years, Big B's conversations with contestants have become an important part of KBC. He often asks them about their families, careers and personal journeys. These conversations can sometimes lead to funny moments, while others reveal the challenges contestants have dealt with.

Amitabh Bachchan's Acting Front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.

The first film, released in 2024, was set in a dystopian future in 2898 AD. The story brought together characters played by Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Amitabh played Ashwatthama in the film, while Kamal Haasan appeared as Supreme Yaskin, Prabhas played Bhairava, Deepika played Sumathi and Disha was seen as Roxie.