'Watched You Face Turmoil': Mallika Nayak Calls Sunita Ahuja A 'Warrior' After Komal Rani's 'Cunning' Jibe

The ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has found support for the latter from television actress Mallika Nayak.

What's Happening

The actress recently shared a series of pictures with Sunita and penned a heartfelt note for her.

Mallika addressed Sunita as her "dearest friend" and praised her for standing strong through difficult phases.

She described her as a woman who has faced challenges with courage and emerged stronger.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mallika wrote, "I've watched you face turmoil with courage, turn pain into power, and every setback into a comeback. Today, I don't just celebrate the woman you are - I celebrate the warrior you became through it all. officialsunitaahuja Take a bow."

What Did Komal Rani Swarnkar Say About Sunita Ahuja?

The support for Sunita comes after Govinda's Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar shared a series of statements on Instagram.

Komal had earlier reacted to Sunita's allegation that her husband was the "sugar daddy" of the actress.

In her Instagram Story, Komal wrote, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. [The curses of a woman who has been trying to kill her own husband for years do not affect anyone.] Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear."

Komal also accused Sunita of allegedly harassing Govinda and claimed that she had stopped him from working and isolated him. She questioned why someone would choose to make their personal pain public instead of dealing with it privately.

She added, "I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy."

Komal further asked Sunita not to use her name for what she described as an "agenda". She concluded, "May God protect every decent man from such cunning women."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for around four decades. The couple has two children, son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

Kashmera Shah Supports Sunita Ahuja

Mallika's post comes shortly after Kashmera Shah extended her support to Sunita. In her social media post, Kashmera said she was proud of Sunita and described her as a strong woman.

She also spoke about women in her family being labelled "rude, obnoxious, dominating, selfish and focused" for prioritising their families.

Kashmera further wrote, "So if every mother, wife, sister, aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the "one man" that they love, be it the father, the husband, the brother, and the dog, then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman, @officialsunitaahuja, and I will always stand by you."