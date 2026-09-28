<i>India's Best Dancer Season 5</i>: Ritesh Pal Lifts Trophy, Takes Home Rs 15 Lakh

After months of tough competition and memorable performances, Ritesh Pal from Raipur lifted the winner's trophy of India's Best Dancer Season 5 with his choreographer Pratik Utekar. Ritesh impressed the judges and viewers throughout the season with different dance styles. His hard work also helped him win the Battle trophy three times.

In the grand finale, Ritesh and Pratik faced other finalists Dipali Borkar, Prathamesh Mane, Anshika Dhara and Geetanjali Marwaha. After watching the final acts, judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis announced Ritesh as the winner.

In a statement, Ritesh Pal said, “Dance has always been my passion, and winning India's Best Dancer Season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer.”

“I am grateful to Karisma Ma'am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa, and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer, Pratik Utekar Sir, for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile.”

Pratik Utekar added that winning India's Best Dancer Season 5 with Ritesh was a proud and emotional moment for him. He was happy to see how much Ritesh improved throughout the show and said that Ritesh always trusted his ideas.

Both Pratik and Ritesh come from a contemporary dance background, but the show pushed them to try new dance styles. According to the choreographer, they faced difficulties together but worked hard as a team throughout the competition.

Along with the winner's trophy, Ritesh Pal also received a cash prize of Rs 15 Lakh for winning India's Best Dancer Season 5.

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