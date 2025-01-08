Amid Divorce Rumours, Dhanashree Verma's Pic With Choreographer Pratik Utekar Goes Viral. His Reaction

Rumours of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce have been swirling online ever since the star player deleted his wife's pictures from his Instagram account. Amid the ongoing buzz, Dhanashree Verma's picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar went viral which drew flak from the Internet.

In the picture, Dhanashree and Pratik can be seen twinning in black. They can be seen smiling their heart out. The Internet also speculated if Dhanashree is dating Pratik Utekar.

As reports circulated about their rumoured affair, Pratik dropped a cryptic message on his Instagram stories, seemingly taking a jibe at the Internet.

He wrote, "World is too free to make stories and comment and DM with just one pic of what they see... Grow up guys."

For the unversed, Pratik Utekar is a Mumbai-based choreographer who made a journey from a contestant to a choreographer. He won Dance Deewane Junior and Nach Baliye 7. Pratik has worked with some of the biggest names from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram ever since the rumours of divorce emerged online. He posted a cryptic message on Instagram on January 7, which read: "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise." - Socrates.

Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree, a YouTuber, choreographer, and dentist who has participated in the reality show Jhalak Dheekha Ja, on August 8, 2020, and married her in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon.