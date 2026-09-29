Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Shares Cryptic Post After Anjali Anand Recalled Her "Lose Weight" Remark

YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, days after actor Anjali Anand spoke about an interaction she had with her.

Anjali had recalled being told that they could "do something" when she lost weight. Shanoo's post read, "I hope the next big trend is talent." She did not mention Anjali or her comments in the post.

Several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shalini Passi, Ankita Lokhande, among others, showed support in the comment section. Shardul Pandit commented, "Talent has always been there waiting outside offices."

When Anjali Anand Recalled Shanoo Sharma's "Lose Weight" Remark

Anjali opened up about a difficult period in her life while speaking to filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on her YouTube channel.

"I was at the lowest point of my life in 2020. I was considering leaving India and quitting acting altogether. I was not getting any acting offers. The pandemic had happened, all my savings were exhausted, and I was living alone on rent for six months," she said.

Around that time, Anjali was in Goa with her friends when she received a message from Shanoo. It simply said, "Babe, call me."

"Whenever I used to meet her for roles, she would tell me, 'When you lose weight, we will do something,'" she recalled.

This time, however, Shanoo had approached her about a possible role in Karan Johar's film.

"Karan saw your photo, and he liked it. He is looking for an actor for this part, and if you crack this audition, then he will take you," Anjali recalled Shanoo telling her.

Anjali's Meeting With Karan Johar

The opportunity eventually worked out for Anjali, who went on to play Golu in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

"My mother told me, 'Badi aayi Karan Johar se milne jaa rahi hai.' I said, 'Mummy, I am actually going to meet him."

Anjali said her mother's reaction came from concern. She knew that her daughter did not have many industry connections or a godfather who could help her navigate the film industry.

Anjali made her acting debut with the 2017 OTT series Untag. She later appeared in the television show Dhhai Kilo Prem and went on to play Golu in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her last Bollywood film was Dhamaal 4.

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