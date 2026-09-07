<i>"Ghar Jakar Apni Biwi Ko Karna"</i>: Anjali Anand Slams Paparazzo Over Body-Shaming Remark

Anjali Anand has never shied away from speaking her mind, and she made that clear in a paparazzi interaction recently. The actor lost her cool after a paparazzo made a comment about her body while she was getting in a car with Shiv Thakare. Anjali did not let the remark slide and gave him a sharp response, telling him, “Body-shame your wife.” The incident has since caught attention on social media.

Anjali Anand was spotted with Shiv after an event as the duo made their way towards a car. As they got in, Anjali asked Shiv to take the middle seat and jokingly teased him about his height, saying she was taller than him. The light-hearted moment, however, took an uncomfortable turn when a paparazzo filming them remarked, “Madam daba mat dena Shiv ko” (Ma'am, don't crush Shiv).

The comment did not sit well with Anjali, who immediately responded, “Body-shaming ghar jakar apni biwi ko karna” (Go home and body-shame your wife). She then instructed the driver to leave as she appeared visibly upset by the remark.

Earlier, Anjali Anand spoke about body positivity while starring in Dhamaal 4, which featured jokes about her weight. Responding to the backlash, the actor told Indian Express, "People often say to me, 'How can you do a film like this when you are so vocal and stand against people making fun of somebody?' But this is society — people are still making fun of me even after I have proven myself. People are still trolling me online."

She added, "They are commenting, 'kis bhains ko le liye', 'Riteish ke kya din aa gaye the ki isko iss heroine ke saath kaam karna pad raha hai', 'industry ke kya din aa gaye, heroine nahi bachi hai kya' — these are the comments. Until society changes, scripts won't change."

Anjali Anand began her acting journey with the web series Untag before making her television debut with Star Plus' Dhai Kilo Prem. While Bell Bottom marked her Bollywood debut, it was her performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that brought her wider recognition. She was also seen in projects like Bun Tikki and Dabba Cartel.



