Anne Hathaway Masters Denim-On-Denim Maternity Style At New York Fashion Week

Pregnancy certainly could not keep Anne Hathaway from taking part in the New York Fashion Week festivities. On Thursday night, the Devil Wears Prada actor took time out from her busy schedule to attend the unveiling of a new Moncler flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

For the event, Anne Hathaway opted for a more relaxed yet chic look instead of going for something elaborate. She wore an oversized medium-wash denim shirt with rolled-up cuffs. She left several buttons undone, putting her baby bump on full display. She paired the denim shirt with coordinating relaxed, wide-leg jeans, creating a head-to-toe denim moment.

The actor finished the look with strappy sandals, gold jewellery, and a Bvlgari Serpenti watch and carried a chic black clutch featuring a bejewelled handle. Anne's hair and makeup were also kept simple and fresh. Her brunette hair was styled in soft, loose waves cascading over her shoulders. Her makeup was kept natural with slightly defined brows, rosy-pink blush, and a coral nude lip.

This outing marks the latest in a string of maternity fashion moments for Anne, who has been embracing both gorgeous gowns and laid-back looks throughout her pregnancy. Previously, the actor stepped out for Bvlgari's Serpenti Infinito event and turned heads in a delicate lilac chiffon gown.

The Alexander McQueen ensemble was a gorgeous strapless draped maxi dress with delicate layers of silk chiffon cascading to the floor. The Odyssey actor completed her look with sparkling high jewellery from Bvlgari. She wore the well-known Bvlgari Serpenti diamond bracelet on her wrist, featuring beautiful gems and a green emerald eye. She also chose a matching diamond necklace with a distinctive purple gemstone hanging from it. Anne completed her look with high gold Aquazzura nude sandals.

For hair and makeup, the actor chose a soft glam look with straight open hair, defined eyes and brows and finished with a bold red lip. With this, Anne Hathaway continues to prove that maternity style can be both effortless and glamorous.

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