Kiara Advani Commands Attention In A Beige Power Suit, Aviators, And Stilettos

Kiara Advani is redefining the art of power dressing, proving once again that confidence can make the most compelling style statement. For her latest photoshoot, the actor opted for a structured power suit, highlighting sophistication and contemporary glamour.

In the photos, Kiara was seen wearing a monochromatic camel-beige power suit, creating a sleek, tonal silhouette from head to toe. The centrepiece of the look was a structured waistcoat fitted closely through the torso. The waistcoat featured a V-neckline and a row of small, tonal buttons down the first.

Underneath the waistcoat, Kiara Advani wore a dual-tone being-and-white shirt featuring a crisp white oversized collar and stylish French cuffs, while the body of the shirt featured a warm beige tone, matching with the waistcoat.

She styled it with a structured jacket that had tailored shoulders and a clean lapel, providing her with a defined shape. Kiara paired it with high-waisted, wide-leg tailored trousers in the same camel-beige shade. The extra volume of the trousers gave the outfit a relaxed and luxurious finish.

Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, “Couldn't pick one, so here's 20 in my power suit era”

Instead of a conventional tie, the actor opted for a slim beige necktie, tucked neatly beneath the collar, adding a classic menswear-inspired touch. Her entire suit featured a stylish plaid pattern that provided more character and edge to the overall look.

Kiara completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe camel stiletto pumps, extending the leg line and maintaining the monochromatic palette. For accessories, she kept it simple with statement golden earrings and a matching ring.

Adding an extra dose of attitude to the look, the statement aviators gave her ensemble a cool, commanding edge, while her poised demeanour brought the entire aesthetic together.

Kiara kept her hair and makeup deliberately understated to allow the strong tailoring to take centre stage. Her long, voluminous brunette hair was styled in loose waves with a slightly tousled finish, and she opted for her soft-glam makeup with defined brows, warm-toned eyeshadow, and a muted nude-pink lip.

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