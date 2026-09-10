Bhuvan Bam Reveals Why He Stopped Filming BB Ki Vines At Home After Losing His Parents

Bhuvan Bam has often used humour as a way to connect with audiences, but behind his comedy lies a deeply personal journey. The actor-YouTuber, who rose to fame with BB Ki Vines, recently opened up about losing his parents and how the tragedy changed his relationship with home. Bhuvan revealed that he eventually stopped shooting his BB Ki Vines videos indoors because being at home reminded him of his parents.

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Bhuvan said, “People say, ‘You have forgotten YouTube.' Aisa ho hi nahi sakta na [This is impossible]. Why would I forget something that gave me this career, that I am sitting with you and I am working under Sir (Nikkhil Advani)? Why would I forget something like that? It's just that I don't want to be in that four walls because it reminds me of home."

After losing both his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhuvan Bam revealed that staying inside his home often brings back difficult memories. Since much of his BB Ki Vines content was filmed indoors, he eventually decided to move away from creating videos in the same setting.

The YouTuber further shared that humour has slowly become a kind of protective shield for him, helping him cope with difficult thoughts and emotions. He explained that he has started looking for humour even in tragic situations.

“It so happened that I started finding humour in tragedy because when you sit idle and you look at life, you will only remember the worst times of your life. How do you cope with that? You need someone to speak to, you need something to look at and laugh at,” he said.

On the work front, Bhuvan Bam will next be seen in the Prime Video series The Revolutionaries alongside Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta. The series will start streaming on September 11.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan And Tisca Chopra Share Their Biggest AI Concerns As Parents