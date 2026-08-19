Soha Ali Khan And Tisca Chopra Share Their Biggest AI Concerns As Parents

As artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday life, parents are also figuring out how much of it should make its way into their children's world. From helping with schoolwork to answering everyday questions, AI tools are becoming easier for young users to access. But for parents, the bigger question is how children can use the technology without becoming too dependent on it.

Soha Ali Khan and Tisca Chopra recently shared their thoughts on the subject, with both actors stressing the need for parents to stay involved as children learn to use AI. Their comments came at the OpenAI event where ChatGPT for Teens was introduced.

For Soha, the conversation starts with helping children build their own judgement. The actor, who is a mother to eight-year-old Inaaya, said parents need to encourage children to question information instead of simply accepting everything they see online.

"As a parent, I often think about the kind of relationship our children will have with Al. We encourage them to question what they see, think independently, and in the near future, use technology without surrendering their judgement to it," said Soha Ali Khan, as quoted by The Times of India.

She added, "That is why these conversations matter so much. If we want children to grow up confident, humane, and discerning in an Al-shaped world, then curiosity, critical thinking, and the guardrails around technology have to matter just as much as the technology itself," she highlighted.

Soha Ali Khan married actor Kunal Kemmu in January 2015. They welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Tisca Chopra, meanwhile, spoke about the other side of parenting in the AI era – keeping up with children who may already know more about these tools than their parents.

Tisca Chopra is married to Captain Sanjay Chopra, an Air India pilot and co-writer. They have a daughter named Tara

"My daughter, Tara, is a teenager now, and I can tell you that she probably knows a lot more about ChatGPT than I do," Tisca said.

The actor and author said learning about features such as Study Mode and Parental Controls helped her understand how parents can use technology to have better conversations with their children.

"Spending time with the OpenAl team to understand features like Study Mode and Parental Controls has helped me understand that these tools can actually open the door to better conversations. As a parent, it's not about having every answer, but being informed enough to ask the right questions, set thoughtful boundaries, and stay meaningfully involved in how the next generation learns and grows with Al," she concluded.

ChatGPT for Teens brings together learning and safety features, including Study Mode and parental controls, to support more age-appropriate use of AI.

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