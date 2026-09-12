'First 7 Days Were Miserable': Nauheed Cyrusi On 10-Day Vipassana Retreat At 18

At the age of 18, Nauheed Cyrusi did something most people her age would hardly consider: she signed up for a 10-day Vipassana course. At an age when life was filled with new experiences and ambitions, she chose to step away from it all and spend ten days in complete silence, meditating and turning inward.

For Nauheed, the experience was intense and challenging. Years later, she looked back at those ten days as an experience that taught her lessons about patience, discipline and, most importantly, herself. The actor shared a video on Instagram recalling her experiences. “You don't know this about me, but I was all of 18 years old when I went for my very first Vipassana course in Igatpuri. Of course I completed it.” Talking about her experience, Nauheed shared that she spent 10 days without talking and no eating after sunset.

Calling the experience "tough", Nauheed shared, “The first seven days were miserable. After that, something magical happened. I'll speak about that another time.” Remembering what she learned from the course Nauheed shared, “All they taught us day in and day out was: detachment is your answer to true happiness.”

Nauheed Cyrusi's candid recollection struck a chord with many social media users, who praised the actor for having undertaken such an intense experience at a young age. Several users also expressed curiosity about Vipassana and the practice that had left such a lasting impression on Nauheed.

What Is Vipassana Meditation

A Vipassana course is an intensive, 10-day residential meditation retreat where participants learn an ancient technique of self-observation and mental purification. The word “Vipassana” means “to see things as they really are” in the ancient Pali language. The practice aims to eliminate mental impurities and develop a calm state of mind.

Participants observe strict silence for the first nine days and avoid talking, gesturing, reading, writing, or using any electronic devices. Their days typically begin at 4 AM and include roughly 10 hours of seated meditation interspersed with short breaks and meals.

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