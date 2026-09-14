Inside Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi's Madh Island Mansion: Custom Shiva-Parvati Painting And Wooden Floors

In his latest vlog, Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi recently gave a peek inside his new mansion in Madh Island. The house is currently being renovated, with work still under way in several areas. During the tour, Aaryamann showed the garden, living spaces, artwork, and other details of the property.

The tour started outside the mansion, where Aaryamann walked viewers through the lush garden. The property is surrounded by trees and plants, with thick greenery around the entrance.

He then walked through the entrance and the main living area, showing the finished wall colours, lighting setup, and floor layout. He also showed the living room, which has large windows that allow plenty of natural light to enter.

In the video, Aaryamann said, "Final setup lagbhag complete ho chuka hai guys, and baseline home update videos ka yeh wrap-up hai..." (The final setup is almost complete, guys, and this is the wrap-up of our baseline home update videos.)

Light-coloured walls, along with the design of the windows and doors, keep the interiors bright and open. The room, however, is yet to be fully set up, with furniture and other items still being arranged.

"Lighting aur interior texture jaisa humne plan kiya tha, exactly waisa hi nikal ke aaya hai," said Aaryamann. (The lighting and interior texture have turned out exactly as we had planned.)

Artwork is also a noticeable part of the interiors. Aaryamann showed a large custom painting featuring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Talking about it, he said, "Yeh painting humne specially customised karwayi thi. Iss art piece ka jo vision hai, wo ghar me ek alag hi positive vibration add karta hai." (We had this painting specially customised. The vision behind this art piece adds a different kind of positive energy to the house.)

"Third eye detail pe humne kafi discussion kiya tha design ke waqt... iska balance overall painting ke aesthetics ko compliment kar raha hai." (We had a lot of discussions about the third-eye detail during the design process. Its balance complements the overall aesthetics of the painting.)

Work on the flooring is also in progress. The vlog showed wooden flooring being installed in parts of the mansion as the work continues. "Ghar ka final vibe tabhi aata hai jab choti choti interior accessories space me set ho jaati hain." (The house gets its final look and feel only when the small interior accessories are put in place.)

"Yogita aur maine try kiya hai ki space crowded na lage, minimal yet cozy look rahe." (Yogita and I have tried to make sure the space does not look crowded and has a minimal yet cosy feel.) Yogita Bihani is Aaryamann's fiancee.

Furniture and household items could be seen covered or packed in some areas, while work continued in other parts of the property. Several sections are still waiting for their final touches.

Aaryamann appeared excited as he moved around the property and showed viewers its different areas. While the mansion is yet to be completed, the vlog offered a look at how the new home is gradually coming together.

"Iss poore renovation process me months lag gaye, but seeing the final home update like this makes all the effort totally worth it," he said. (The entire renovation process took months, but seeing the final home update like this makes all the effort completely worth it.)

Also Read: Inside Mithun Chakraborty's 1.5-Acre Madh Island Bungalow With Cottages, Gym And Film Studio