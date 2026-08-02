Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Why She Chose Not To Have Children After 2 Miscarriages

Actor Nauheed Cyrusi has opened up about one of the most personal questions she has been asked over the years. In an Instagram video, Nauheed responded to a follower who asked, "Why don't you want to have kids?" Instead of giving a short answer, she shared the story of her journey with pregnancy, loss, motherhood, and why she and her husband, Rustom Contractor, have made peace with where life has taken them.

Nauheed married Rustom Contractor in January 2017. A year later, the couple was expecting their first child. In the video, the actor revealed that the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage during the third month. She recalled how they had gone in for what they believed would be a routine check-up.

"Unfortunately, that ended up in a miscarriage in the third month," she said. "The doctor told me, 'Go out and tell your family.' We went in for our last check-up. By hearing the heartbeat, etc. Unfortunately, there wasn't any."

After that difficult phase, the couple found comfort in a different kind of family member. They adopted their beloved dog, Jojo. "We ended up adopting Jojo. He was our almost blind, almost deaf cocker. We adopted him from SPCA," she shared.

Years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nauheed Cyrusi became pregnant once again. But sadly, the second pregnancy also ended in a miscarriage.

"Now, dead in the middle of COVID, we got pregnant with our second baby. Ended up in a miscarriage."

The repeated losses slowly changed the way the couple looked at life. Instead of focusing only on becoming parents, they began asking themselves what their purpose could be.

"By now, we have also started to think our purpose in life has to be something more than just getting babies into this world," Nauheed said.

She also reflected on how much the world has changed over the years. "Please tell me you've noticed that this world is just not the same world that we grew up in," she added.

For Nauheed Cyrusi, that shift in thinking led to something meaningful. She said she and Rustom now spend their time helping animals, even though they have never spoken much about it publicly.

"Our purpose probably is taking care of the furries that need us. And so we've been doing a lot for animals without anyone really knowing."

The actor also addressed another question many people may have wondered about. She revealed that she chose not to undergo IVF or any other assisted fertility treatment.

She said, "Important thing I forgot to mention was that I did not want to do any form of IVF, any form of artificial anything. Because I just felt like if a baby is meant to be ours, then it will be ours. And I don't want to go down that route."

Nauheed mentioned that she has frozen her eggs in case she changes her mind in the future.

"Hope this clears the air," she ended the video with this simple message.