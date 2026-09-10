Qazi Touqeer's Hilarious Take On Gen Z Dating Terms Leaves <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Fans In Splits

From making hilarious remarks to singing and getting himself into fights, Qazi Touqeer has become an instant fan favourite for Bigg Boss season 20.

A clip from the recent episode has been making rounds on social media where the singer was seen hilariously explaining Gen Z dating terms to fellow contestant Mary Kom. Qazi's rather unusual definitions of “situationship” and “benching” have left fans in splits.

In the video Uditi Singh was seen telling Mahhi Vij that she would explain “situationship” and “benching” to her. Qazi, who was sitting with Mary Kom, took the opportunity and quickly asked her if she knew the meaning of the Gen Z terms related to relationships. As Mary was unaware of them, Qazi took the responsibility to explain what they meant.

He told Mary, "Situationship means they will go on a ship and create a situation there. But the ship stops in the middle of the ocean. That is called "situationship". Qazi then went on to share his definition of “benching” and said, "Benching is Ladka bench pe bethega aur ladki ko bench ke neeche letate hain. Ladki uska joota saaf karegi, yeh musibat discuss ho rahi hai (Benching means the boy will sit on the bench while the girl will be made to lie underneath it). The girl will clean his shoes. This is the kind of ordeal being discussed).”

Soon after the episode was out, fans could not resist reacting to Qazi's hilarious remarks. “Only for Qazi I am watching BB after a long time,” one user wrote.

“Hilarious. Millennial take on these words,” another commented.

“Laughed so hard. Someone please tell Mary the real meaning,” someone else added.

“Reminded me of Praful telling the meaning of English words to Hansa,” an individual wrote, drawing comparison with Praful from Khichdi.

“New definition of benching and situationship explained by Qazi,” another added.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. New episodes air daily at 9 PM on Jiohotstar and 10:30 PM on Colours TV.

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