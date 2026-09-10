'Not Expected': Mary Kom Faces Backlash Over Body Shaming Rhiti Tiwari On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

This is the first week of Bigg Boss 20, and the drama has already begun. Along with a new house, contestants, and tasks, new fights, alliances, and gossip sessions have started making headlines.

But amid the fun of a reality show are several controversies, and at the centre of one such controversy is Mary Kom. The five-time world boxing champion is under fire for calling songwriter and composer Rhiti Tiwari "moti" (fat) on national television.

Mary Kom Vs Rhiti Tiwari

Mary Kom and Rhiti Tiwari have not been on good terms. The two seem to have issues with each other. If nothing else, they are clearly not vibing. In the latest episode, Mary appeared irritated with Rhiti because she was taking too long to prepare tea.

According to the boxer, the singer should have prepared the tea more quickly and moved on to other tasks. In another segment, while sitting in the bedroom with two other contestants, Mary was seen allegedly body-shaming Rhiti.

She called the singer "moti" (fat) and said she did not dress well. Mary's remark about Rhiti has sparked backlash online, with users saying they did not expect such a comment from her.

Social Media Reactions

Taking to Instagram, a user shared a clip of Mary calling Rhiti "moti". She questioned whether being a world champion gave Mary the right to body-shame someone else.

Another user shared the clip and wrote, "At least not expected from her." The text on the video called out the boxer and noted that body-shaming another contestant on national television was "such a shame."

Commenting on the post, a social media user said people should not judge Mary too harshly because she comes from a different generation.

A second user commented that they had begun to dislike Mary Kom.

Another user called Mary's remark "unexpected." They added that since the boxer herself judges others based on their bodies and clothes, she should not expect different treatment from other contestants.

In the previous season, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were called out for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, with Salman Khan addressing the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar. We are yet to see whether the host will address Mary's remark during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

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