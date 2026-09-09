<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Mary Kom Says She Never Supported Her Children's Gaming, ScoutOp Has A Different Take

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mary Kom interacted with esports player Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOp. The Olympic medallist opened up about her children's interest in gaming and admitted that she has never really supported it.

According to Mary, her children tend to spend too much time playing games and often stay up through the night to do so. Tanmay, on the other hand, encouraged Mary to give her children the opportunity to explore gaming and see if their interest could eventually translate into a viable career.

Mary said, “Isme zindagi kya karega. Kabhi maine support nahi kiya (What will they do with this in life? I have never supported it).” In response, ScoutOp, who has built a career and livelihood through gaming, explained that gaming and esports could evolve into a solid career for those with the right skills, dedication and potential.

He encouraged Mary to give her children six months to a year to explore their abilities and see where their interest could take them. Rather than discouraging them outright, he suggested giving them enough time and space to understand whether they have the potential to pursue esports professionally.

Mary Kom was married to Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler. The couple married in 2005 and have four children. Their divorce was finalised in December 2023, and Mary confirmed the separation in 2025.

With Bigg Boss 20 kicking off, the drama inside the house has already given viewers plenty to talk about. From heated exchanges to candid conversations, the contestants are slowly opening up about their lives beyond the show. In one such conversation, actor Mahhi Vij made a rather cheeky observation about the personal lives of some of her fellow contestants, pointing out that she, Isha Rekhi and Mary Kom are all divorcees. She then jokingly referred to the new season as a ‘divorcee special.'

This happened when the contestants were getting to know one another and discussing their lives outside the Bigg Boss house. While chatting with Isha, the conversation turned towards the topics they enjoyed discussing. Mahhi revealed that she loves gossip and soon steered the conversation towards the relationships and personal lives of some of the contestants.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali parted ways after 14 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Isha Rekhi, who was married to rapper Badshah, recently announced their separation.

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